Paul Pogba makes decision on Man Utd future as Zidane responds to Real Madrid rumours

Reports in Spain have claimed that Paul Pogba wants to leave Man Utd in favour of a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman has played a fundamental role in the resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since December, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 13 Premier League games under the Norwegian tactician.

SEE MORE: Man Utd team news: Boost as key quintet in contention vs Watford, but trio ruled out

Back to playing a decisive role for the Red Devils who are seemingly moving in the right direction again having appointed Solskjaer as permanent boss this week, it wouldn’t seem like Pogba is eager to be anywhere else.

Further, as noted by the Sun, it’s been suggested that Solskjaer has told the United hierarchy that neither Pogba nor Marcus Rashford should be sold this summer.

However, there is reportedly a different story within Pogba’s camp, as Marca report that his agent, Mino Raiola, has already held two general conversations with Real Madrid recently, and during those discussions he has communicated to the Spanish giants that Pogba wants to leave Man Utd and join them.

If accurate, that would be a major blow for the Red Devils, as they already lack quality and depth in midfield and can ill-afford to lose arguably the biggest star that they currently have on and off the pitch.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if they didn’t even entertain offers this summer, or perhaps demanded a mammoth fee in order to be armed with the necessary funds to strengthen Solskjaer’s squad and find a suitable replacement.

Zidane was asked about his compatriot in his press conference on Saturday, and while he avoided causing any unwanted controversy for the most part, he did seemingly leave the door open for a move to the Bernabeu if Pogba wanted to join.

“I really like Pogba, I know him personally and I consider him a different player, able to both defend and attack,” he told the media as noted by Goal Italy. “He is not a player of ours, United must be respected. But if he should leave them, why shouldn’t he come to Real?”

Time will tell whether or not that’s this summer, but all the above will surely be a concern for Man Utd.