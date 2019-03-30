Real Madrid ask Vinicius Jr to persuade Brazilian international into sealing Los Blancos transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly enlisted the help of youngster Vinicius Jr in their attempts to sign Porto and Brazil defender Alex Telles.

Real are somewhat in need a new left back in the summer, as current first choice in that position, Marcelo, has declined a fair bit in recent years, and at the age of 30, isn’t getting any younger.

Sergio Reguilon has proven to be a useful replacement for the Brazilian, however it remains to be seen whether the defender is able to cope against some of Europe’s best teams in the latter stages of the Champions League.

This is a fact that Real seem to have caught on to, as Don Balon note that the Spanish giants are eyeing up Brazilian international Telles.

The report also notes that Los Blancos have asked Vinicius Jr to aid them in their pursuit of Telles by talking to the player about the fact that all of Real’s squad are keen to see him join.

Telles would be a fine signing for Real to make, as the player has already shown throughout his career that he’s more than capable of replacing Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has managed to clock up nine goals and 40 assists for Porto in 133 games for the club, a record that means he contributes to a goal around once every two and a half games, a superb return for a left back.

If Real had any sense about them, they’d make a move for Telles even without the help of Vinicius Jr, before it’s too late!