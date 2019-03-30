Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Huesca: key star’s exclusion sees these Los Blancos fans all ask the same question

Real Madrid have named a somewhat weaker squad to take on minnows Huesca in La Liga tomorrow, as Los Blancos look to overtake rivals Atletico Madrid in the table.

Real currently sit two points behind Atletico, and should Los Rojiblancos lose to Alaves later on today, Zinedine Zidane’s side will go second with a win over Huesca on Sunday.

It should be a routine win for Real, as their opponents are far from good, and have been awful in La Liga this year, amassing just 22 points from their first 28 league outings.

This form means Real should really be coming away from the match with all three points, despite naming a somewhat weak squad for the tie.

All of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio have been left out of Real’s match squad, however it’s not these stars’ exclusions that have seen a number of fans asking questions.

Raphael Varane has also been left out of the squad, a factor that has lead to a whole host of fans flocking to Twitter to question his whereabouts.

You can check out these tweets, and Real’s squad, down below.

There haven’t been any reports of Varane being injured, so we’re as confused as these fans are in regards to his whereabouts.

Where's Varane? — Ed Smith (@EdwardSmith_78) March 30, 2019