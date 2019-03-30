Real Madrid’s task of luring one of their primary transfer targets from Tottenham has become significantly harder after Spurs slapped a whopping £130m price-tag on the star.

According to a report from Mirror Football, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has slapped an enormous £130m price-tag on Spurs superstar Christian Eriksen – the Dane is a target of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

It’s surprising to see that Spurs will command such a astronomical fee for a player whose contract is set to expire next summer, the north London club may have to lower their demands and cash in on the star this summer to avoid the risk of losing him on a free.

According to BBC Sport, Eriksen signed for Spurs from Ajax for just £11.5m – in just five-and-a-half years the Dane’s signature now looks as though it will cost more than 10 times that amount.

Tottenham have managed to secure consistent Champions League qualification under Mauricio Pochettino’s tutelage, but despite the side’s massive improvements in recent years – they still can’t manage to get their hands on silverware.

With Spurs looking no closer to winning any trophies, the likes of Eriksen may have to leave in order to achieve their career goals. Eriksen has certainly left his mark on the Premier League, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in the all-time assist charts with 57.