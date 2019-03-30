Solskjaer appointment could be key in securing new £150k-a-week deal for Man Utd star

Man Utd are reportedly making progress in contract talks with Marcus Rashford in order to secure his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 38 appearances so far this season as he has returned to form, although it has certainly picked up since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived in December.

In 13 Premier League games under the Norwegian tactician’s stewardship, Rashford has scored six goals and provided two assists, and so the England international is clearly benefiting from the work being done with the United legend in training and off the pitch.

As noted by The Sun, Rashford is one of two players that Solskjaer has insisted are vital to his plans moving forward, and so he evidently doesn’t want to see a situation develop where the talented youngster leaves Old Trafford in the foreseeable future.

In order to ensure that, Man Utd will hope to reach an agreement on a new long-term contract sooner rather than later with his current deal set to expire next summer, and according to The Daily Mail, it sounds as though the two parties are now moving in the right direction on a £150,000-a-week contract over the next five years.

It’s suggested that the permanent appointment of Solskjaer this week will only strengthen the likelihood that Rashford commits his long-term future to United, and so it remains to be seen whether or not an official announcement is forthcoming.

With Solskjaer preferring to play with pace, movement and a direct goal threat in the final third, Rashford stands to flourish under his management, along with the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Things weren’t so clear cut under former boss Jose Mourinho, and so it would appear from the outside looking in that United and Rashford are in a much better place now than they were last year and that will be music to the ears of their supporters.