Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsure about the extent of the injury that Anthony Martial suffered in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win vs Watford today.

Martial was forced off for United this afternoon, just five minutes after extending the Red Devils’ lead against the Hornets. The Frenchman poked the ball into the back of the net after a scramble in front of goal. Take a look at Martial’s goal here.

Martial headed straight down the tunnel once he was replaced by defender Marcos Rojo, given Martial’s injury troubles during his time at Old Trafford – fans will be hoping that this knock isn’t too serious.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say on the star’s injury, the Norwegian is hoping that the ace is fit for United’s trip to Wolves on Tuesday night:

Solskjær: "We don't know [extent of Martial's injury]. He got a bad knock. Hopefully he'll be available Tuesday, we'll check on Monday morning." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) March 30, 2019

Should the assessment of Martial’s injury leave him touch-and-go for United’s Premier League clash against the Wanderers, it might be a good idea to not risk the attacker. United will be hosting Barcelona just 8 days after the midweek clash against Nuno Espírito Santo’s side – so it really isn’t worth running the risk of aggravating any potential injury that Martial may have.