Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi dazzled against Espanyol this afternoon, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner achieved two records that prove he’s the GOAT.

Lionel Messi’s brilliant brace against Espanyol today saw him achieve two records of the highest calibre, Messi stole the headlines by scoring an insane, cheeky free-kick and the Argentinian bagged his second of the game after some great work by winger Malcom.

Take a look at the brilliant ‘panenka’ free-kick here. Check out the Argentinian talisman’s second here.

Barcelona’s 2-0 victory has saw Messi draw level with Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas and also former Atheltic Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta. Just bear in mind the longevity of a goalkeeper’s career, this makes Messi’s achievement to draw level with the pair even more impressive.

Messi’s free-kick was also his 40th goal of the season, meaning that the superstar has scored 40 goals for the tenth season in a row. Truly astounding.

At the very least, Messi has now established himself as the best to ever grace La Liga:

Lionel Messi records his 334th career league win—he ties Iker Casillas and Andoni Zubizarreta for most in La Liga ? pic.twitter.com/dbZoxfuuKG — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 30, 2019

That wasn’t the only record that Messi achieved today:

Lionel Messi is the first player in history to score 40+ goals in 10 consecutive seasons: 2009/10: 47

2010/11: 53

2011/12: 73

2012/13: 60

2013/14: 41

2014/15: 58

2015/16: 41

2016/17: 54

2017/18: 45

2018/19: 41 and counting Absolute joke of a footballer. ? pic.twitter.com/N6kRL7nc4K — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 30, 2019

With nine games still to go in La Liga, and Barcelona still in the Champions League – Messi’s tally for the season could certainly end up in the 50s.