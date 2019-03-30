Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he thought “Victor Lindelof was better off not playing” for United vs Watford this afternoon.

Following United’s 2-1 win over the Hornets, the Norwegian revealed that Lindelof wasn’t injured and that he sat out of the game because of ‘issues’.

It’s now being widely reported that Lindelof received death threats after his decision to withdraw from international duty with Sweden last week, the star only withdrew from the squad because his wife, Maja Nilsson, was preparing to give birth to their first child.

Solskjaer didn’t allude to the death threats, but had this to say when questioned about ‘Iceman’s’ absence:

“We felt Victor was better off not playing because he’s had a couple of things to sort out, that’s no problem. He’ll be all right.”

Ben Dinnery also revealed the news on Twitter:

Lindelof and his wife, Maja, had their first child – a newborn son – this week:

The caption reads as ‘life called’ in English.

It’s disgusting to see that Lindelof had to deal with these vile threats, at what is one of the happiest times of his life. We hope to see the ‘Iceman’ back out on the pitch soon.