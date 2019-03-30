Video: Anthony Martial scores scrappy goal for Manchester United to double lead vs Watford

Anthony Martial was on hand to double Man United’s lead against Watford this afternoon with a scrappy goal, one that should wrap up all three points for the home side.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford, Martial then doubled his side’s lead in the second half with a scrappy finish.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL Martial, even if he is dead , he will score it????#MUFC 2-0 #Watford Follow @goalstv3 to get all goals on time ???#MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/5XCJnsbkLj — viagoals (@viagoals1) March 30, 2019

MUN-WAT 2-0 #Martial goals

? Ole's at the wheel,

tell me how good does it feel?

We've got Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Fred,

Marcus Rashford, he's Manc born and bred.

Duh du, du du du du du.

The greatest of English football,

we've won it all. ?#MUNWAT#MUFC #OlesAtTheWheel ? pic.twitter.com/hpSdF2EakH — afnzf (@afnzfr) March 30, 2019

The goal came after some neat work down United’s right hand side saw a cross into the box reach Martial, whose initial shot was saved, before the Frenchmen then finally applying the finishing touch to double United’s lead.

It was a scrappy goal from United, but we’re sure they won’t be complaining!