Video: Anthony Martial scores scrappy goal for Manchester United to double lead vs Watford

Manchester United FC
Anthony Martial was on hand to double Man United’s lead against Watford this afternoon with a scrappy goal, one that should wrap up all three points for the home side.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford, Martial then doubled his side’s lead in the second half with a scrappy finish.

The goal came after some neat work down United’s right hand side saw a cross into the box reach Martial, whose initial shot was saved, before the Frenchmen then finally applying the finishing touch to double United’s lead.

It was a scrappy goal from United, but we’re sure they won’t be complaining!

