Chelsea’s versatile young star, Reece James, was so close to scoring what would’ve been one of the goals of the season this afternoon for Wigan against Brentford.

In the 24th minute of Wigan’s goalless draw against Brentford, the 19-year-old fired an outrageous effort towards goal.

The ball spilled out to James – who was miles away from goal, and the youngster attempted an audacious half-volley from long-range that looked destined to hit the back of the net if it wasn’t for a superb save from Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

I’m not sure what’s more impressive the effort on goal – from such a long distance or Daniels’ cat-like reflexes, which saw him the tip the ball over the crossbar.

Check out the young star’s outrageous attempt below:

James has won himself a spot in the Championship’s Team of the Season following his impressive performances for Wigan this term, the England Under-20s star certainly looks like he deserves a chance at Chelsea next season.