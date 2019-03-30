AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a costly error for Gennaro Gattuso’s side less than a minute into their Serie A clash against Sampdoria this evening.

After receiving a back-pass from one of his teammates, the Italian international attempted to play a snappy first-time pass back out to one of his teammates, but his pass managed to strike Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel and the Frenchman managed to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Donnarumma's unbelievable mistake leads to a Defrel goal.pic.twitter.com/mlQtz5v2tk — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) March 30, 2019

Donnarumma will be hoping that his mistake doesn’t cost Milan the game.