Video: Lionel Messi wraps up brilliant counter-attacking goal for Barcelona to secure win vs Espanyol

Lionel Messi (who else) was on hand to wrap up the win for Barcelona this afternoon in their clash against local rivals Espanyol in La Liga.
Having already given Barca a 1-0 lead from a free-kick, Messi scored both his and the Blaugrana’s second of the game to wrap up the win for the home side.
The goal came after a fine counter-attack from Barca ended up with Malcom squaring the ball to Messi, who finished emphatically to score his 31st league goal of the season.
It was a brilliant move all-round from Barcelona, wrapped up by none-other than Mr Lionel Messi.
He is just too good sometimes.