Video: Manchester United take lead vs Watford as Marcus Rashford finishes off fine counter-attacking goal

Manchester United FC
Man United took the lead against Watford this afternoon, as Marcus Rashford opened the scoring by finishing off a brilliant counter attack midway through the first half.

United had been held by Watford up until the 26th minute, however thanks to Rashford, the home side ended up breaking the deadlock with a deadly goal on the counter.

The goal came after Luke Shaw won the ball back for United before playing superb ball to Rashford, who kept his cool before chipping the ball home.

What a counter-attacking goal from United.

Ole’s certainly at the wheel today!

