What touted Chelsea candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri said about his future

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted he’s happy at the club but remained coy on his future amid links with the Chelsea job.

As noted by The Sun earlier this month, it had been suggested that Santo and Frank Lampard were being considered as possible replacements for Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season.

It comes as the Blues continue to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they still have hopes of securing Europa League glory.

Nevertheless, Sarri has undoubtedly had his troubles in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, both from a results and performances perspective as he has tried to transform Chelsea’s playing style.

Time will tell if he manages to hold on to his job for another year at least, but Santo has refused to openly discuss the possibility of a move to Chelsea, albeit he did remain slightly coy when asked about his long-term future plans.

“I consider myself a happy person, yes,” he is quoted as saying by The Times. “Yes [I am happy in my job], with the problems and difficulties involved, but at the same time it is a moment of joy. I have total dedication to what I must do and what we must do to keep on becoming better and growing. I am focused.”

When asked about his longer term future though, he replied: “I am going to be tomorrow at the game, for sure.”

With an opportunity to completely dismiss the speculation, Santo has seemingly refused to do so and left the door ajar, although perhaps there is a much more innocent reasoning behind it.

Nevertheless, what is clear is that the Portuguese tactician has done a fantastic job at Wolves having secured promotion from the Championship last year and he has since led the club to seventh place in the Premier League table with eight games to go.

As they’ve seemingly established themselves as the best of the rest outside of the big six, time will tell if Chelsea are convinced he’s the right man to replace Sarri if a change is made, and whether or not he’s willing to even leave his excellent work at Wolves behind.