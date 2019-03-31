(Photo) Some Liverpool fans get excited as guy who looks a lot like Adrien Rabiot spotted at Tottenham game

It briefly looked like Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot came to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham game today, but it’s just a guy who looks a lot like him.

Some fans have flagged up this image below, with a young man with long curly hair watching Liverpool against Spurs from the stands.

He’s also wearing a PSG baseball cap, perhaps just to tease people even further.

Liverpool have been linked as one of the clubs pursuing the France international (by the Daily Star earlier this season) as he nears the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

So it’s understandable that a few got a bit carried away, but it looks like others have found the Liverpool fan in question, who goes by the name of Josh Hughes.

WOW!! Look who was watching today’s game at Anfield a few moments ago. Adrien Rabiot & Batista. Spurs & Liverpool have both shown interest in him recently – will he be going to one of the two soon? ? pic.twitter.com/FWDLCwFtIi — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 31, 2019