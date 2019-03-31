Video: Porto star bizarrely injures himself after scoring penalty

Porto left-back Alex Telles somehow managed to injure himself after taking and scoring a penalty against Braga this weekend.

Watch the strange clip below as the Brazilian steps up and confidently puts away the spot-kick, only to then fall over in pain immediately afterwards.

? Scores penalty ? Gets injured doing it Porto defender Alex Telles had a mixed game against Braga on Saturday pic.twitter.com/licVEVq3e5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 31, 2019

From watching the goal back, it’s not quite clear what Telles did, with the player perhaps swinging his leg too hard and doing something to his back.

Either way, he looks in a lot of pain, so remember to be careful how hard you hit those penalties, folks!