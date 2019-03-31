Menu

Video: Porto star bizarrely injures himself after scoring penalty

FC Porto
Posted by

Porto left-back Alex Telles somehow managed to injure himself after taking and scoring a penalty against Braga this weekend.

Watch the strange clip below as the Brazilian steps up and confidently puts away the spot-kick, only to then fall over in pain immediately afterwards.

From watching the goal back, it’s not quite clear what Telles did, with the player perhaps swinging his leg too hard and doing something to his back.

Either way, he looks in a lot of pain, so remember to be careful how hard you hit those penalties, folks!

