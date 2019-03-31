Video: “Shut the f**k up” – West Ham star’s furious reaction after being subbed off against Everton

West Ham star Marko Arnautovic was clearly not happy after yesterday’s defeat to Everton, as he took his frustration out on fans after being subbed off.

The Austria international did not have his best game for the Hammers, and was booed as he made his way off the pitch.

Here is the latest instalment in the Marko Arnautovic video series. When Pellegrini told Marko to go out and silence the doubters, he didn’t mean tell them to “shut the fuck up” pic.twitter.com/Ac350mqSB7 — Forever Boleyn (@ForeverBoleyn) March 30, 2019

Arnautovic then made his way to the bench and can be seen quite clearly in the video clip above telling fans, or perhaps a specific fan to “shut the f**k up”.

We’re not sure if he was just angry at the booing in general or if someone said something that specifically wound him up, but this was not a moment Arnautovic will want to remember.