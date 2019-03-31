Manchester United and Liverpool given transfer boost after club decision over £129m star

Manchester United and Liverpool may have been boosted in their pursuit of the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to Don Balon, Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in Real’s offer of signing the Spanish starlet in a deal that would see Neymar leave the Parc des Princes for the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Asensio’s future now, but one imagines he won’t be short of other suitors if recent transfer gossip is anything to go by.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed both Man Utd and Liverpool had made approaches for Asensio, with that report stating the 23-year-old would cost around £129million.

That does seem rather a lot after the attacking midfielder’s dip in form this season, so one imagines both clubs would try to get that down.

Still, if PSG don’t want him that will surely only be encouraging news for Premier League suitors, both of whom could do with the signing of Asensio if they can get him back to his best.

At Old Trafford, he’d be a welcome upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, while Liverpool could do with more options behind their first choice front three as Mohamed Salah has suffered a dip in form this season and Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t had that much impact as a squad player.