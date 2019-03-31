Barcelona open talks over sealing bargain transfer of Manchester United superstar

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Man United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, as the club look to seal a bargain move to the Camp Nou for the player.

Mata has been a valuable player for United ever since joining the club from rivals Chelsea back in the 2013/14 season, and it looks like the Spaniard has caught the eye of Barcelona.

According to the Sun, Mata’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season, thus he is able to open talks with any club outside England about sealing a move away from Old Trafford.

And it seems like that is exactly what’s happening, as it’s also noted in the same report that the Blaugrana have opened talks with the player’s agent over a move to the club.

Mata is a truly excellent player, and we’re sure he’d find it easy to fit in to life at Barcelona given his past.

The Spaniard, who’s set to turn 31 next month, has already played in La Liga for a number of seasons earlier in his career for Valencia.

This means that Mata would have no issues fitting in to life at La Liga, something that’ll come as a boost for Barca should they try to sign him.

Mata is one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League, thus getting him for free in the summer would be an absolute bargain from Barcelona’s point of view.

Keep an eye on this one folks, it could get very interesting…