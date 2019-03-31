Video: Cowardly Jorginho at fault as Chelsea go a goal down to Cardiff

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho did not cover himself in glory as he turned away from the ball in fear instead of trying to block the shot as it flew into the back of the Blues net.

This goal in the video below has given Cardiff City a shock 1-0 lead against Maurizio Sarri’s struggling side, with the Italian tactician surely in real trouble at Stamford Bridge now.

Chelsea have been very poor today, with Sarri opting to leave the likes of Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante on the bench from the start.

Nothing seems to be working for the former Napoli boss, and the star player he brought with him from Naples was certainly at fault for this goal.