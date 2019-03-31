Menu

Video: Sarri explains reasons for leaving Hazard, Kante and Hudson-Odoi out of latest Chelsea line up

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken about his somewhat surprising team selection for the game against Cardiff City today.

Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the big names absent from the Blues’ first XI, but Sarri says it’s largely down to fatigue from the latest round of international matches.

All three were in action for their countries in the last couple of weeks as we had a break from club football, and Sarri seems concerned about burn-out.

Still, Chelsea fans were far from happy when the teams were announced earlier on, so it remains to be seen how convinced they’ll be by Sarri’s answers here.

