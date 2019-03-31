Menu

“Lost the plot” – Maurizio Sarri’s bizarre team to take on Cardiff has these Chelsea fans furious

Chelsea fans are not at all happy with manager Maurizio Sarri once again as he names perhaps his most bizarre team of the season so far away to Cardiff City in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues have lined up without Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi, which are the decisions most likely to be getting their supporters more than a little upset.

Hazard and Kante are world class performers who’ve been hugely important for the club in years gone by, while Hudson-Odoi is a hugely promising young player who has been fast-tracked into the senior England squad despite somehow still being overlooked by his club manager.

Some will no doubt also be disappointed to see Marcos Alonso starting over Emerson Palmieri at left-back, with the Spaniard one of a number of players who’s seen as seemingly undroppable by Sarri despite some underwhelming form for most of the season.

Here’s how the reaction to this team is going down on Twitter…

