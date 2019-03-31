“Lost the plot” – Maurizio Sarri’s bizarre team to take on Cardiff has these Chelsea fans furious

Chelsea fans are not at all happy with manager Maurizio Sarri once again as he names perhaps his most bizarre team of the season so far away to Cardiff City in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues have lined up without Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi, which are the decisions most likely to be getting their supporters more than a little upset.

Hazard and Kante are world class performers who’ve been hugely important for the club in years gone by, while Hudson-Odoi is a hugely promising young player who has been fast-tracked into the senior England squad despite somehow still being overlooked by his club manager.

Some will no doubt also be disappointed to see Marcos Alonso starting over Emerson Palmieri at left-back, with the Spaniard one of a number of players who’s seen as seemingly undroppable by Sarri despite some underwhelming form for most of the season.

Here’s how the reaction to this team is going down on Twitter…

Chelsea’s XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Willian. Absolutely shambolic from Sarri. — Chelsea Nation. (@Chelsea_EST1905) March 31, 2019

Sarri has completely lost it. What the fuck is that? https://t.co/3n3F3oUAj3 — Nicolas ?? (@BraveBatshuayi) March 31, 2019

For the 100th time this season, Sarri has lost the plot ? — Callum O'Donoghue (@CallumODonoghue) March 31, 2019

Sarri has finally lost it yo — Chuks (@chuks_andy) March 31, 2019

You are a real dick, Sarri. The players you've taken out aren't the problem; Willian and Jorginho are. — Left or Right Foot (@leftorrightfoot) March 31, 2019

After seeing that lineup Sarri can get the fuck out've the club. HAZARD, KANTE and CHO all on the bench. Willian and Pedro up front. FUCK OFF — Nathan (@MainstreamWeeb) March 31, 2019

Willian,pedro,barkley,alonslow all starting!only sarri knows how he chooses his lineups ffs!don’t even wanna watch today’s match now ,so so disappointed! — sajal verma (@sajalverma22) March 31, 2019

