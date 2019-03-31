“Has a manager ever been sacked at half time?” – Chelsea’s woeful performance has these fans calling for desperate measures

A number of Chelsea fans are really getting fed up with manager Maurizio Sarri as they suggest sacking him at half time of today’s game against Cardiff City.

The Blues have looked woeful against the relegation-threatened Welsh outfit, having plenty of possession but doing precious little with it.

In many ways, this has been the story of Sarri’s first season at Chelsea, with the Italian tactician’s methods not working nearly as well in west London as they did at his previous club Napoli.

It remains to be seen if Sarri can realistically survive much longer at Stamford Bridge given Roman Abramovich’s record of sacking managers, and fans just want it over and done with.

The Daily Express reported that Sarri could be sacked over the international break, but this never materialised.

Here’s some of the reaction as CFC go in 0-0 at half time against Cardiff after another slow and uninspiring performance this season…

Has a manager ever been sacked at half time? Come on @ChelseaFC let's make history…

Tied to a team who is most likely going to be relegated. Get Sarri tf out of here

Roman should sack sarri at half time

Sack him at half time #sarri

Would sack Sarri at half time #CFC

sack Sarri, Sell Jorginho and give kante his playing position back. problem solved

#CARCHE

When Cardiff look the better side can we sack Sarri at halftime?