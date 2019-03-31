A few photos have emerged of Eden Hazard watching on from the Chelsea bench today as his team-mates struggle against Premier League relegation strugglers Cardiff City.

It’s been miserable viewing for most Blues supporters – who are unsurprisingly up in arms at half time – and Hazard’s facial expressions really reflect that.

HT: Cardiff City 0-0 Chelsea That was shocking. Get this man on the pitch immediately. ? pic.twitter.com/WJsQt9KLe2 — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) March 31, 2019

Look at the images above and ask yourself if the Belgian’s a happy man!

With Hazard still to sign a new contract as he edges ever nearer to being a free agent at the end of next season, this is all hugely worrying if you’re a CFC supporter.