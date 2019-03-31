A few photos have emerged of Eden Hazard watching on from the Chelsea bench today as his team-mates struggle against Premier League relegation strugglers Cardiff City.
It’s been miserable viewing for most Blues supporters – who are unsurprisingly up in arms at half time – and Hazard’s facial expressions really reflect that.
HT: Cardiff City 0-0 Chelsea
That was shocking. Get this man on the pitch immediately. ? pic.twitter.com/WJsQt9KLe2
— Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) March 31, 2019
What is Hazard thinking? ? pic.twitter.com/QpFN56X8fl
— Goal (@goal) March 31, 2019
Look at the images above and ask yourself if the Belgian’s a happy man!
With Hazard still to sign a new contract as he edges ever nearer to being a free agent at the end of next season, this is all hugely worrying if you’re a CFC supporter.