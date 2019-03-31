Menu

(Photo) Roberto Firmino appears to dab while scoring for Liverpool and these fans love it

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino appeared to unintentionally dab while scoring the opening goal for the Reds against Tottenham today.

The Brazil international had a fine game again for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and has just added another great trick to his repertoire.

Known for his no-look finishes and funny celebrations, Firmino can now claim to have scored whilst dabbing, even though we’re sure he couldn’t possibly have meant it.

Here’s a picture of the Firmino pose and some reaction on Twitter to this latest piece of banterous Bobby brilliance…

firmino-dab

Roberto Firmino with the dab as he scores for Liverpool

