(Photo) Roberto Firmino appears to dab while scoring for Liverpool and these fans love it

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino appeared to unintentionally dab while scoring the opening goal for the Reds against Tottenham today.

The Brazil international had a fine game again for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and has just added another great trick to his repertoire.

Known for his no-look finishes and funny celebrations, Firmino can now claim to have scored whilst dabbing, even though we’re sure he couldn’t possibly have meant it.

Here’s a picture of the Firmino pose and some reaction on Twitter to this latest piece of banterous Bobby brilliance…

Mid air dab while scoring. Piss taker. pic.twitter.com/3EvZDFbvqT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 31, 2019

Firmino scores dab headers, no look goals and one eye goals Higuain, Benzema and Lukaku struggle to score tap ins ?? pic.twitter.com/5dWeHbDSI9 — Footy Meme (@_FootyMeme) March 31, 2019

Firmino just dabbed mid air as he headed the ball in the net. Absolute mad lad #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/y1aQV3BbkM — ?? (@Trashnaldo) March 31, 2019

Firmino dab > Lingard dab pic.twitter.com/OSfOsjr3Sv — marcel (@marcel__za) March 31, 2019