Video: Roberto Firmino scores from peach of an assist from Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson

Roberto Firmino has put Liverpool 1-0 up vs Tottenham in today’s big Premier League clash at Anfield.

This superbly-worked strike by the Brazil international came from a beautiful left-footed delivery from Andrew Robertson, who’d bombed forward to good effect as he so often does.

Watch the goal clip above as Robertson’s cross gives Firmino an easy task to just guide the ball in with a header, giving the Reds the early advantage.

With Manchester City winning yesterday, Liverpool will be desperate to keep up in this title race that’s looking too close to call this season.