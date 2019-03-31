Video: Zidane’s son concedes just two minutes after being given surprise start for Real Madrid

It’s not been the best start for Luca Zidane today, who’s conceded a goal for Real Madrid against Huesca just two minutes into the game.

In fairness to the young goalkeeper, there wasn’t much he could do to stop this fine strike, though his defenders probably could have done more to stop the move as it built up.

It can’t be easy being the goalkeeper in this situation, though, with an early goal flying past you…and when your dad’s the manager.

Zinedine Zidane has snubbed two big names in goal in favour of giving his son a start tonight, with Thibaut Courtois axed from the squad and Keylor Navas only on the bench.