Chelsea and Man United given transfer hope after manager comments on training incident

Chelsea and Manchester United may have been given hope over the potential transfer of Mauro Icardi after latest comments from Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti.

Icardi has endured a difficult season at the San Siro, with his future now in some doubt going into the summer after recently falling out of favour with the first-team squad.

The Argentina international has long been something of a divisive character, and has not played for the club since back in February, having also been stripped of the captaincy by Spalletti.

As previously noted by the Sun, Icardi’s situation could spark a summer transfer battle over his signature between Man Utd and Chelsea, both of whom could do with his quality up front.

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Spalletti provided something of an update that suggests things are still not looking great for him at Inter.

As quoted by the Sun, the Italian tactician said: “Considering what happened lately, including yesterday, I maintain he is not yet able to help his teammates in this game. That is why he will not be called up.

“I have to consider everything, from the previous period all the way up to yesterday. He trained with us all week, something new happened yesterday that I need to evaluate.”

United will now surely hope they can capitalise on this uncertainty and bring Icardi in as an upgrade on the inconsistent Romelu Lukaku, while he could replace fellow countryman Gonzalo Higuain after a poor start to his loan stint at Stamford Bridge.