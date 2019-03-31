Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is stepping up his hunt for a new job ahead of next season, it’s understood that Mourinho has held talks with these European giants.

According to reports from The Sun and the Daily Record, Mourinho and his representative have had held talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, after leaving Manchester United at the end of December the 56-year-old has targeted a return to management before the start of the 2019/20 season.

It’s understood that one of Mourinho’s main ambitions is to make history by winning the Champions League with three different teams.

Mourinho revealed his ambitions for the future earlier this month:

“I have in mind to win a fifth league and a new Champions League with a third club.

“I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1. I am a man who has worked in four different countries.

“I like to know other cultures. Working in a new championship would be fantastic experience.”

However, Mourinho’s dreams of managing the Parisians seem unlikely to come to fruition, as per the reports, the French side have no interest in relinquishing Thomas Tuchel from his duties. In fact PSG are set to tie Tuchel down to a new contract, which will run beyond the 2020 season.

The 45-year-old German was personally appointed by the Emir of Qatar and it seems that the Emir is a big fan of the former Borussia Dortmund man’s work.

Mourinho could still his fifth different league title if he moves to Germany, the reports highlight that the Portuguese boss could replace Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich.