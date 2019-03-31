Juventus joining Barcelona in race for target set to spell bed news for Blaugrana

Juventus are set to join the hunt for Ajax and Holland wonder-kid Matthijs De Ligt, news that will not be good for Barcelona at all.

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment, with a whole host of Europe’s top clubs after the 19-year-old’s signature.

And according to Don Balon, two of these are Barcelona and Juventus, however the Old Lady’s pursuit of the youngster is set to spell bad news financially for the Blaugrana.

The report notes that Juventus being in the race for De Ligt will mean that Barcelona will have to pay even more than they would’ve to secure the player’s signature, news that will, presumably, not be received well by the Blaugrana.

De Ligt has shown during his spells with both Ajax and the Dutch national team that he has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world one day, and it’s clear to see why sides like Juve and Barca are so keen on signing him.

Given the fact that Gerard Pique is approaching the last few years of his career, it would make sense for Barca to bring in De Ligt as an eventual replacement for the Spaniard.

De Ligt has shown that he’s more than comfortable in possession of the ball, and is even willing to bring the ball out of defence and start attacks, characteristics that’d make him a superb signing for Barcelona should they manage to get a deal for him over the line.