“Makes zero sense” – Klopp slammed for one key Liverpool selection vs Tottenham by these baffled fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is getting a fair bit of stick from his own fans this afternoon as the team to take on Tottenham is announced – and Fabinho is only on the bench.

The Brazil international made a slow start to life at Anfield after his move from Monaco in the summer, but has got better and better as the season’s gone on.

Now, many would argue Fabinho has shown he should be a starter week in, week out, but clearly Klopp doesn’t think so as he goes for a slightly more conservative approach in midfield today.

There’s no Naby Keita either as the Reds boss goes for a trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum to take on Spurs.

Fabinho’s absence, however, is really getting LFC fans on Twitter pretty angry today ahead of what is such an important game for their club in this season’s Premier League title race.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Liverpool XI…

Why are we continuing to not start Fabinho? Literally makes zero sense — Logan (@ManLikeVirgil) March 31, 2019

Why is Fabinho on the bench — Benson Thompson (@Benson_YNWA) March 31, 2019

I don't know why Klopp doesn't start our "best defensive Midfielder" in Fabinho????????? Klopp sometimes don't know his thinking as why play that Midfielder 3 that's dropped points in quite a few games?? — Ukoko I ???????????? (@ukokospeaks) March 31, 2019

Brexit midfield once again ffs????? how can you drop Fabinho when he’s been absolutely world class https://t.co/jNna2voXKe — ????? ? (@elliswoody22) March 31, 2019

No Fabinho what the fuck Klopp?????????? — Shanta Firmino (@Coppin_LFC) March 31, 2019

Why does Klopp keeping dropping Fabinho — Kazinho (@kas_ahmed) March 31, 2019

Can't believe Klopp has left out Fabinho, he has literally carried our midfield in recent weeks but nevertheless up the reds and three points please — Thomas (@KlavansDisciple) March 31, 2019

Fabinho benched for that MF, shocking decision by Klopp. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) March 31, 2019