Liverpool star increasingly expected to leave as Real Madrid ready to do what it takes to complete transfer

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is reportedly looking increasingly likely to leave the Premier League ‘imminently’, according to a report from Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet claims Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is eager to complete the signing of the in-form Senegal international, and that Los Blancos will do whatever it takes to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Mane certainly seems to be having the season of his life this term, becoming the stand-out performer up front for Liverpool, surpassing even Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

It remains to be seen if LFC will realistically let their in-form attacker leave this summer, but it does make sense that he’d become a top target for Real.

Yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo since selling him to Juventus last summer, Madrid could benefit from a player like Mane coming in up front.

Of course, they’d probably also need a few more signings to replace a legendary goal-scorer like Ronaldo, but Mane will be an appealing option.

According to Don Balon, the 26-year-old may only cost around £68million – a bargain for a player that good in this market.