Liverpool wages revealed: Van Dijk earns three times more than star full-back, Salah earns more than twice as much as Mane

Liverpool’s squad’s wages for this season have been revealed, and there are a few surprising numbers on the list, that’s for sure!

The Reds are currently in a heated battle with Man City in the race to be crowned Premier League champions, with the Merseyside club able to return to the top of the league with a win over Spurs on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have one of the best squads in Europe, thus it’s no surprise to see them challenging for both the Premier League and Champions League this late on in the season.

As reported by the Mirror, Liverpool’s player wages have been revealed, and there are certainly a few surprises in store.

Key man Mohamed Salah is currently taking home around £200,000-a-week, a total that is more than twice what Sadio Mane earns every week (£90,000).

These numbers are very shocking, as it’s surprising to see Mane, who’s been on fire for all of this season, earn so much less than Salah despite being on a similar level.

Another shock is the wage of key defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, as it’s reported that the England international earns around £50,000-a-week, a total that is three times less than what Virgil Van Dijk picks up (£150,000-a-week).

Given how good Alexander-Arnold has been these past few years, it’s surprising to see that Liverpool are yet to pen the youngster down to a new big-money deal.

You can check out a list of Liverpool’s player wages below.

Any surprising figures in there? Let us know down below.

Liverpool Player Wages:

Mohamed Salah – £200,000-a-week

Roberto Firmino – £180,000-a-week

Virgil Van Dijk – £150,000-a-week

Alisson – £120,000-a-week

Jordan Henderson – £120,000-a-week

James Milner – £120,000-a-week

Naby Keita – £120,000-a-week

Daniel Sturridge – £120,000-a-week

Fabinho – £100,000-a-week

Dejan Lovren – £90,000-a-week

Georginio Wijnaldum – £90,000-a-week

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £90,000-a-week

Sadio Mane – £90,000-a-week

Xherdan Shaqiri – £90,000-a-week

Andrew Robertson – £80,000-a-week

Joe Gomez – £75,000-a-week

Joel Matip – £70,000-a-week

Nathaniel Clyne – £70,000-a-week

Adam Lallana – £65,000-a-week

Simon Mignolet – £60,000-a-week

Danny Ings – £60,000-a-week

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £50,000-a-week

Alberto Moreno – £40,000-a-week

(all figures listed are according to the Mirror)