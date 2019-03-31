Mohamed Salah reveals what he told Jurgen Klopp after dramatic Liverpool win over Tottenham

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed what he told manager Jurgen Klopp after today’s dramatic late win over Tottenham.

The Egypt international did not have his best game for the Reds at Anfield today, but was involved in the club’s late goal, which was an own goal from Toby Alderweireld, aided by a mistake by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Either way, it’s clear that at this stage of the season Liverpool just need points on the board, no matter how they come, and Salah said that’s essentially what he told his manager in the dressing room after the match.

Liverpool are back on top of the table with six games left to play, but Manchester City have a game in hand, so it’s all to play for in the closing stages of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if LFC’s late win today will prove to be decisive, but Salah’s chat with Klopp afterwards certainly suggests it feels like an important result in the dressing room.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, as quoted by the Metro, Salah said: ‘When I went into the dressing room, I spoke to the manager.

‘I said “it’s not always that you have to play good. The most important thing is the points. The big teams always find a way to get the points. Maybe today we didn’t play our top game but winning the game is the most important thing”.

‘We needed the win to stay in the race and we got it today.’