Video: Lucas Moura equalises for Tottenham vs Liverpool after world class quick-thinking by Harry Kane

Lucas Moura has stunned Anfield with the equalising goal for Tottenham against Liverpool today – but this was all about Harry Kane’s brilliance.

Watch the goal video below as Moura raced into the box to get on the end of a fine team move all set up by quick-thinking from Kane at a free-kick.

The England international took the free-kick quickly and spread a beautiful ball out wide to Kieran Trippier, who controlled it brilliantly as well.

The Spurs right-back then found Christian Eriksen, whose cross was finished by Moura for a goal that Tottenham probably deserve, on balance.

Liverpool now don’t have long to find a winner that could be crucial to keeping them in this title race…