Lionel Messi sends message to Barcelona over future of Arsenal transfer target

Lionel Messi is reportedly sending the message to Barcelona that he’s a fan of out-of-favour winger Malcom and wants him to stay at the club despite transfer links with Arsenal.

Don Balon recently linked the young Brazilian as a target for the Gunners ahead of the summer, which makes sense as he could be seen as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Alex Iwobi, even if he hasn’t reproduced his best Bordeaux form at the Nou Camp.

Still, it might now be that Malcom earns himself another chance at Barcelona, as the latest from Don Balon is that Messi has communicated to those around him that he’s been impressed with how he’s coped in the face of adversity.

The 22-year-old has certainly had to wait for his opportunities, but Don Balon suggest manager Ernesto Valverde is also starting to be won over now.

It remains to be seen if Malcom can get back into the side for upcoming big games against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Arsenal will surely be hoping his situation doesn’t improve so much that his exit from the club is blocked this summer.