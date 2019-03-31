REVEALED: The 8 names Solskjaer has urged Man United to sign this summer, including Real Madrid & Barcelona stars

Manchester United transfer news is sure to come thick and fast in the coming months, but some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer targets seem to have already been revealed.

The Norwegian tactician has just landed the job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis, and is now keen to strengthen a number of areas of this somewhat mismatched squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho.

Here’s a look at the eight names rumoured to be on his list…

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

One of the best wingers in the world on his day, it’s not worked out for Bale at Real Madrid in recent times and he’s surely off this summer.

According to i, the Wales international could be on United’s agenda yet again after numerous links between the player and the club in the past.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Another top class attacking player, Jadon Sancho is also a name attracting plenty of interest at the moment, with the England international arguably the most exciting young player on the planet.

The 19-year-old, like Bale, seems ideally suited to United’s style of play and would be an ideal replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez.