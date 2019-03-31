Manchester United able to snag transfer of £70M-rated star for cheap due to special clause

Man United are able to snag a cheaper deal for £70M-rated former player and Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha due to a clause in the Ivorian’s deal.

United sold Zaha to Crystal Palace all the way back in the 2014/15 season, with the Ivorian international shining for the Eagles since then.

Zaha’s displays for the south London side have made United’s decision to sell the winger look like a mistake, and now, it looks like the Red Devils have a way of sealing a return to the club for Zaha on the cheap.

According to the Sun, United have a clause in Zaha’s deal that states the club will get 25% of the profit Palace get from selling him, something that means the club would get him in a cheaper deal should they want to bring the player back to Old Trafford.

The report also notes that Zaha is now valued at around £70M, and rightly so given his performance levels for Roy Hodgson’s side in recent years.

Since moving from United to Palace, Zaha has managed to establish himself as one of the most dangerous and exciting forwards in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast star has scored a total of 33 goals and bagged 32 assists since his return to Selhurst Park, a decent record for a player playing for a team like Palace.

United already have forwards like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in their squad, and their options would only get better if they were to seal a return to the club for Zaha in the near future.