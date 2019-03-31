Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane refused to give any assurances over the future of one of Los Blancos’ biggest stars, leaving the door open for Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to the Metro, Zinedine Zidane refused to give any assurances over the future of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in a summer move for the Welshman.

The report highlights that Madrid’s hierarchy are considering cashing in on the 29-year-old this summer, Bale has never been a favourite of Zidane and Los Blancos may need to shift some players off their books in order to finance a wild summer spending spree that could catapult them back to the top – both domestically and in Europe.

There were high hopes for Bale this season as fans though the former Tottenham star would fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, but Bale’s form has been underwhelming and his season has been plagued by injury troubles.

Should Bale head for a return to the Premier League, as well as Chelsea and United, his former club Tottenham would also be interested in a swoop for the winger.

Here’s what Zidane had to say on Bale:

“We are going to play these 10 games and then we will see,

“I will not talk about next season, we have 10 games left. Gareth is an important member of the squad, we know what he has done here, especially in the Champions League finals.

“Nobody can take away what he has done. We know he can bring a lot to the team and we will count on him.”

The signing of Bale would be a massive statement by any of the Premier League clubs interested in him.