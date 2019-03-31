Manchester United manage to do this for the first time in 23 years following narrow 2-1 win vs Watford

Man United secured a narrow 2-1 win over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, as the Red Devils cranked up the pressure on their rivals in the race for the top four.

United’s win against the Hornets now means that the club are sitting joint-third in the league with Spurs, one point ahead of Arsenal and four ahead of Chelsea.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides, with the duo’s strikes seeing United accomplish this impressive feat for the first time in 23 years.

According to Opta, United now have four players, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Rashford and Martial, on 10+ league goals this season, a feat they haven’t managed to accomplish since the 1995/96 season.

4 – This is the first time since the 1995-96 season (Scholes, Cole, Giggs, Cantona) that Man Utd have had four players score 10+ goals in a single Premier League campaign (Martial, Rashford, Lukaku, Pogba). Fab. pic.twitter.com/KhigG2k5l9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2019

This feat can mainly be down to the brilliance of new permament manager Ole Gunnar Solskjear, who has made a blistering start to life as United manager since taking over the role from Jose Mourinho back in December.

United have won nearly all their games under the Norwegian, scoring goals galore in the process, something that makes it seem like Solskjaer is close to getting United back to their very best.

And it certainly seems like the former Red Devils player has solved his side’s minor issues in front of goal if this stat if anything to go off…