Video: Arkadiusz Milik briefly morphs into Dennis Bergkamp with majestic goal for Napoli vs Roma

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has just scored a goal of the season contender in Serie A with this early strike against Roma.

Watch the goal video below as the Poland international briefly seems to turn into Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp at his peak with an incredible first touch and finish.

? Milik Roma 0 x 1 Napoli#RomaNapolipic.twitter.com/4kIMnV7lyY — Campeonato Italiano Vídeos (@ItalianoVideos) March 31, 2019

Somehow, Milik takes down a ball played in just behind him, before flicking it into his path, turning, and slamming it past the goalkeeper, all in what feels like an instant.

Bergkamp would have been proud of this, with the Dutchman scoring similar goals from incredible first touches against the Newcastle and Leicester in the Premier League, and against Argentina for Holland in the 1998 World Cup.