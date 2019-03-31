Video: Odsonne Edouard solo goal makes it Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Odsonne Edouard has scored a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 to Celtic against Rangers in this afternoon’s big game in Scotland.

The 21-year-old made the most of this breakaway opportunity, showing great pace and skill on the ball, as well as composure and finishing ability to make the chance count.

Watch the Edouard goal video above as he does remarkably well to finish this move all by himself, even if Rangers could probably have defended it better.

Can Steven Gerrard’s side come back from this?