Disgraced footballer Adam Johnson has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted wearing a pair of joggers with a very strange label.

Former Manchester City, Middlesborough and Sunderland winger Adam Johnson was released from prison just over a week ago after serving half of his six-year sentence for engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Mirror Football spotted the 12-time England international on a dog walk with his sister and eagle-eyed social media users spotted the bizarre pair of joggers that the star was wearing.

The star was wearing tracksuit bottoms from the brand Fresh Ego Kid, according to the report the joggers are worth a whopping £100.

Here’s what the disgraced former England international was wearing:

Anyone else notice the make of Adam Johnson’s joggers ? pic.twitter.com/Hg5XUrN1Qi — martyn mills©? (@Stumpylfc) March 31, 2019

Nae the wisest clothing choice from Adam Johnson pic.twitter.com/rhEJYz0aKd — Steve Campbell (@akaollie1903) March 31, 2019

This certainly wasn’t a wise choice from Johnson. You’d think he’d be doing his best to keep a low profile after his release.