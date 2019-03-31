(Photo) PSG star raises eyebrows after ‘liking’ Manchester United win over Watford on Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain star Thomas Meunier seems to have enjoyed Manchester United’s win over Watford yesterday.

We’re not sure if the Belgium international tunes in to a lot of United’s games, or if he’s now just a keen follower after seeing them up close from their match-up in the Champions League this season.

United won again yesterday in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game as permanent manager, and Meunier can be seen ‘liking’ an Instagram post marking the result.

Unsurprisingly, this image has been doing the rounds on Twitter today as fans take notice of the player’s interest in the Red Devils.

Well, United could do with a new right-back this summer if he’s interested…?