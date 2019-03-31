Zidane starts his son over Courtois in goal in much-changed Real Madrid line up

Real Madrid take on Huesca tonight and Zinedine Zidane has named a pretty experimental line up, with his son Luca Zidane starting in goal.

The French tactician recently returned to the Bernabeu after ten months away, and seems to be ready to make some big changes by leaving senior figures out of his team.

The Madrid XI tonight is certainly not something most fans will be used to, with former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz also getting a start.

There’s also no sign of Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos, Keylor Navas, Luka Modric or Casemiro.

Some familiar faces like Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema are involved, so it should still be a strong enough line up to beat Huesca at home.

And with not a great deal to play for now, it’s also a decent opportunity for Zidane to blood some youth and try new players out anyway ahead of next season.