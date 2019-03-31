Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks in exceptional shape as he steps up recovery from injury

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly looks to be doing alright as he looks to recover from injury to make it back for some big games for Juventus.

The 34-year-old picked up a muscle tendon injury during the international break with Portugal, but Calciomercato claim Juve expect he’ll be back to face Ajax in the Champions League.

Ronaldo was in superb form to fire the Italian giants past Atletico Madrid in the last round, and seems to be on the mend if his Instagram is anything to go by.

See below as he posts a video of himself recovering with a bit of swimming in the pool, whilst also striking a rather revealing pose over two baths.

Never change, Cristiano…