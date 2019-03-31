Video: Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent scores brilliant and important goal for loan club Rangers against Celtic

Liverpool fans will be interested to see that their young midfielder Ryan Kent has got on the score-sheet in today’s big game for loan club Rangers against Celtic.

The 22-year-old does brilliantly in the goal clip below, showing quick feet to make space for himself after being played in, and deceiving the Celtic defence before firing home.

It remains to be seen if Kent has much of a future at Anfield given there’s so much competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but he’s certainly done his chances no harm playing under Reds legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers this season.