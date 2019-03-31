Video: Moussa Sissoko produces miss of the season contender for Spurs moments before Liverpool’s winner

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko had an absolute nightmare here with a glorious chance to win the game against Liverpool.

With the scores level at 1-1, Spurs looked the team most likely to go on and grab the winner as they fought back well at Anfield.

However, Sissoko blew this amazing opportunity on the break for Tottenham, blazing the ball over when he could have just slid it past Alisson or passed it to Son Heung-min next to him.

Somehow, he managed to do neither, and a few minutes later Liverpool went back in front and won the game.

How could this moment affect the title race and the battle for the top four?