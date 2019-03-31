Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester’s £50m-rated left-back Ben Chilwell, the ace has the potential to go to the very top.

According to The Sun, Barcelona and Atletico were extremely impressed with Chilwell’s performance during England’s win over Spain in October of last year, it’s understood that the Spanish giants have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they sent scouts to watch him when England played Czech Republic last week.

Atleti see the Foxes full-back as a long-term successor to Filipe Luis and Barcelona see the ace as someone who can provide competition to Jordi Alba.

Atletico will be eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer, as the club have agreed the transfer of Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich this summer. According to BBC Sport, Bayern’s deal to sign the World Cup winner is worth £68m.

Given that Atletico have the cash free to reinvest into their squad, they could move into pole position to land the star. It looks as though it will be a three-way race between Atletico, Barcelona and long-term admirers Manchester City for the left-back’s signature.

Chilwell has played in 30 of Leicester’s 32 Premier League games so far this season and he looks as though he is Southgate’s number one option at left-back for the Three Lions given that Danny Rose and Luke Shaw battle with injury troubles far too often.

The sky is the limit for Chilwell if he continues to impress.