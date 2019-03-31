Transfer setback for Manchester United: £80m-rated target set to pen new £60,000-a-week deal with Euro giants

Man United have been dealt a big setback in their pursuit of Inter Milan and Slovakia star Milan Skriniar, as it’s noted that the player’s set to pen a new deal with the Italian giants.

Skriniar has managed to establish himself as one of the best and most promising defenders in Europe following his displays with Inter, with the centre back catching the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs.

As per the Mirror, all of United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are keeping eyes on the defender, a player who Inter value at around £80M.

However, it seems like United, and their rivals’, hopes of signing Skriniar have been handed a big blow, after the Mirror reported that the player has agreed a deal in principle with Inter regarding a new contract, with the player set to take home £60,000-a-week when the deal is finalised.

This news will come as a setback for United, as, due to the player’s willingness to sign a new deal with the club, it seems like Skriniar is more than happy to stay at the San Siro.

Signing Skriniar from Inter isn’t an impossible task for United, however once the defender pens his new deal with the club, the Red Devils are going to have to try that little bit harder to bring him to Old Trafford.

United could do with a player like Skriniar, especially when you consider just how lacklustre the Red Devils have been in defence this season.

However, it looks like United are up against it in their attempts to sign the player if this report is anything to go off…